Best of the Bluegrass: Wine and Vine Festival

Kentucky Wine &amp; Vine Festival
Posted at 7:57 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 19:57:16-04

Celebrate the 21st Annual Wine & Vine Festival in Jessamine County! Join us for a day filled with local wineries, craft vendors, food trucks, and live music. This family-friendly event offers something for everyone, including a wine toss and the fun Run for the Merlot. Don't miss out on this wonderful celebration of local flavors and community spirit.

Additional Information:

