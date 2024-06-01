Best of the Bluegrass: Wine and Vine Festival

Celebrate the 21st Annual Wine & Vine Festival in Jessamine County! Join us for a day filled with local wineries, craft vendors, food trucks, and live music. This family-friendly event offers something for everyone, including a wine toss and the fun Run for the Merlot. Don't miss out on this wonderful celebration of local flavors and community spirit.
Additional Information:
- Event Name: 21st Annual Wine & Vine Festival
- Date: June 15th, 12 PM - 7 PM
- Location: Jessamine County Fair Grounds
- Website: kywinefest.com
- Get Tickets: kywinefest.com/tickets/