Best of the Bluegrass: Winning Derby looks at Dillard's

Dillard's at Fayette Mall is your one-stop for everything you need to create a winning look for Keeneland or the Kentucky Derby. Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping with Jenny Fitzpatrick, Antonio Melani specialist at Dillard's, and Trevor Taylor, suit manager in the men's department, to show you what will be trending at the track this spring. Jacey Rhorer, owner of Rhorer Couture and official milliner of the Kentucky Derby Festival, shares her creative creations in headwear.

