Better Blend opens in Lexington

Lexington has a new place to enjoy delicious and nutritious smoothies, bowls, and snacks. They are low-calorie, low-sugar, protein-packed dishes and drinks that taste like your favorite desserts. Isaac Hamlin, founder and CEO of Better Blend, opened the first location in 2018. The University of Kentucky graduate wanted to make it easy for people to enjoy fast, healthy options that taste delicious and are nutrient-rich and made with clean ingredients.

Better Blend

Address: 2358 Nicholasville Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 399-8071

Website: Better Blend Lexington | Healthy Smoothies