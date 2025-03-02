Watch Now
Better Blend opens in Lexington

blend.png
Lexington has a new place to enjoy delicious and nutritious smoothies, bowls, and snacks. They are low-calorie, low-sugar, protein-packed dishes and drinks that taste like your favorite desserts. Isaac Hamlin, founder and CEO of Better Blend, opened the first location in 2018. The University of Kentucky graduate wanted to make it easy for people to enjoy fast, healthy options that taste delicious and are nutrient-rich and made with clean ingredients.

Better Blend
Address: 2358 Nicholasville Road, Lexington
Phone: (859) 399-8071
Website: Better Blend Lexington | Healthy Smoothies

