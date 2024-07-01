Stay safe and healthy this summer with BGONow Ortho Urgent Clinic! Skip the ER and get direct access to an orthopedic specialist for sports-related injuries, sprains, strains, and more. With convenient hours and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, BGONow provides quick and efficient care. Learn how to prevent injuries and keep your body in top shape for all your physical activities.

Additional Information:

Location: BGONow Ortho Urgent Clinic, 3401 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY

Hours: Mon- Fri, 7:30 AM- 4:00pm

Sat, 8:00am- 10:00 am

(closed holiday weekends)

Website: bluegrassortho.com

Phone: (859) 350-0586