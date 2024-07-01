Watch Now
Stay safe and healthy this summer
Stay safe and healthy this summer with BGONow Ortho Urgent Clinic! Skip the ER and get direct access to an orthopedic specialist for sports-related injuries, sprains, strains, and more. With convenient hours and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, BGONow provides quick and efficient care. Learn how to prevent injuries and keep your body in top shape for all your physical activities.

Location: BGONow Ortho Urgent Clinic, 3401 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY
Hours: Mon- Fri, 7:30 AM- 4:00pm
Sat, 8:00am- 10:00 am
(closed holiday weekends)
Website: bluegrassortho.com
Phone: (859) 350-0586

