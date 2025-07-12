You can go inside beautiful new homes in the Bluegrass during the 2025 BIA Grand Tour of Homes presented by Pieratt's. The Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky's event features homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members and provides a great opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes. It is a self-guided tour featuring more than 20 homes in five counties, and admission is free. You may visit as many homes as you like during the tour dates. Builders and/or marketing representatives will be on hand at each property to answer questions and tell you about their projects. You can find more information including a complete list of homes at Grand Tour of Homes - Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky | Lexington, KY.

When: Saturday, July 19 - Sunday, July 20; Saturday, July 26 - Sunday, July 27 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

