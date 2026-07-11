BIA Grand Tour of Homes in Central Kentucky coming this July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Building Industry Association (BIA) of Central Kentucky is celebrating its 74th year and getting ready for the annual BIA Grand Tour of Homes presented by The Showplace at Lexington Winnelson Kitchen and Bath Showroom.

Since 1952, members have built, remodeled, and supplied services and products for tens of thousands of homes in the Bluegrass. People have a chance to go inside some of the most beautiful new homes for free with the annual BIA Grand Tour of Homes.

The event is a free, self-guided tour featuring homes built by BIA professional builder members and provides a great opportunity to speak directly with builders and see view the latest trends. The homes are in Fayette, Jessamine, Madison, and Scott Counties.