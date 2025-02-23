Big Brothers Big Sisters and Black Soil celebrate Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and two Lexington-based nonprofits are celebrating by highlighting a delicious Southern tradition and the power of community partnerships. Big Brothers and Big Sisters teamed up with Black Soil to make a classic Southern Staple - Chow Chow. Chow Chow is a traditional relish made from a mix of pickled vegetables, often including cabbage, green tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Ashley Smith, Founder of Black Soil, shows Autumn Hicks and her Big Sister, Madeleine Stone, from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass how to make Chow Chow and how to make some delicious locally sourced tea. Learn more about these organizations at https://www.bbbs-bluegrass.org/ and https://www.blacksoilky.com/.

