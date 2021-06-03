Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is getting ready for Scavenger Hunt for Kids' Sake, its first hybrid fundraising event. It will be this weekend at The Red Mile in Lexington. You can learn more about it at bbbb-bluegrass.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass hosting 'Scavenger Hunt for Kids' Sake' fundraiser
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 13:45:33-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.