Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass hosting 'Scavenger Hunt for Kids' Sake' fundraiser

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass has helped thousands of children find a friend and mentor and right now, 200 are on the waiting list. They're holding an in-person fundraiser called "Scavenger Hunt for Kids' Sake" to bring people together.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 03, 2021
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is getting ready for Scavenger Hunt for Kids' Sake, its first hybrid fundraising event. It will be this weekend at The Red Mile in Lexington. You can learn more about it at bbbb-bluegrass.org.

