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Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass making a difference in the lives of local youth

BOTB: Big fun with Big Brothers Big Sisters
BOTB: Big fun with Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big fun with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is making a big difference in the lives of young people in Central Kentucky by connecting them with adult mentors.

The nonprofit has two fun events coming up in Lexington, the T-Rex Races at Red Mile Gaming & Racing and Big in the Bluegrass at The Burl.

Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass at Home - BBBSBG.

2026 T-Rex Races
When: Sunday, Aug. 30 from 4 to 8p.m.
Where: Red Mile Gaming & Racing, 1200 Red Mile Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Website: REDMILE Gaming & Racing – 2026 T-Rex Races

2026 Big in the Bluegrass
When: Friday, Sep. 11 at 6p.m.
Where: The Burl, 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Tickets: Big in the Bluegrass Gala-BBBSBG
Use coupon code LEX18 for $20 off per ticket

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