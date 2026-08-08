Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass making a difference in the lives of local youth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is making a big difference in the lives of young people in Central Kentucky by connecting them with adult mentors.
The nonprofit has two fun events coming up in Lexington, the T-Rex Races at Red Mile Gaming & Racing and Big in the Bluegrass at The Burl.
Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass at Home - BBBSBG.
2026 T-Rex Races
When: Sunday, Aug. 30 from 4 to 8p.m.
Where: Red Mile Gaming & Racing, 1200 Red Mile Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Website: REDMILE Gaming & Racing – 2026 T-Rex Races
2026 Big in the Bluegrass
When: Friday, Sep. 11 at 6p.m.
Where: The Burl, 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Tickets: Big in the Bluegrass Gala-BBBSBG
Use coupon code LEX18 for $20 off per ticket