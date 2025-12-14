Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass reflects on impactful 2025, seeks support for growing need

(LEX 18) — As 2025 draws to a close, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is celebrating a year of significant impact while preparing for continued growth in 2026. The organization served nearly 500 individuals this year, connecting children with positive role models in their community.

"It's been an incredible year," said Meredith Watts, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass. "We have been able to serve nearly 500 individuals with volunteers and littles, so it's been a very impactful year."

The organization successfully matched children with community volunteers who serve as mentors and positive influences. Watts explained that they were able to "put a positive role model in a child's life and help support them and their families."

However, like many nonprofits across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass has faced funding challenges in 2025. Despite increased enrollment and a reduced waitlist, the organization has struggled to keep pace with growing demand.

"2025, we have seen a decline in funding. Grants are harder to find. Federal funding is harder to find, but the need is greater than ever," Watts said. "We've had more children enrolled in our program this year than last year, and we've been able to work down our waitlist and match children with needed volunteers, but we have been really struggling to keep up with that need because of the lack of funding."

As the giving season approaches, the organization is seeking community support through donations and a special bourbon raffle. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass was selected for Buffalo Trace's "100 bourbons for 100 charities" program and is currently raffling six limited-quantity bourbons.

"End of the year giving is a great opportunity for people to donate their donor advice funds, anything tax related," Watts said. "This is a great opportunity for you to take your end of year giving and offset some of those taxes and donate to a nonprofit."

The bourbon raffle features only 250 tickets available for $100 each, with the drawing scheduled for December 18 at noon. Tickets can be purchased online or through the organization's social media channels.

For those interested in supporting the organization, Watts encourages community members to visit BBBS-bluegrass.org to learn about immediate needs, volunteer opportunities, and corporate partnership options.

