Big Brothers Big Sisters Transforms Lives in the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is on a mission to create transformative one-on-one relationships between children and caring adult mentors. Through these meaningful connections, the organization aims to empower local youth and make a lasting impact in the community.

Recently, two mentors, known as "Bigs," shared their personal experiences with the program and the profound effect it has had on their lives and the lives of their "Littles."

Hunter Stewart got involved through his work's community engagement efforts. "Big Brothers Big Sisters was something our bank was involved with," he said. "And once I attended some of the events, I saw how great it was, and then I just got involved on a personal level. It's been great."

Alisha Chaffin was a Little herself, "I had two Bigs, one of which I'm still really good friends with," she shared. "I wanted to give back because it did so much for me. I had lost my mom when I was young, and this Big was so wonderful to have helped me through my teenage years."

For those who may doubt their ability to make a difference, the mentors assure that anyone can be a meaningful "Big." "These kids just want someone to talk to, touch them on the arm, have them take them to dinner and just listen," Stewart said. "Anyone who thinks they aren't enough would be surprised to hear that they themselves would grow in this relationship as well."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass has upcoming fundraising events, including the BC Wood Golf Classic on September 8 and the Big in the Bluegrass Gala on October 11. Tickets for the gala are currently on sale.

To learn more about these events or how to get involved as a mentor, visit the organization's website at Home - BBBSBG.

