Big fun available this summer at Red Mile Racing & Gaming in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington is where prime entertainment meets rich history. The home of the world’s second oldest harness racing track features events that are fun for the whole family.

Enjoy a day of prehistoric fun as participants race against each other in their T-Rex costumes. All proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass. The T-Rex Races are Sunday, Aug. 30 starting at 5 p.m.

Heroes Night at the Races will be Sunday, Sep. 13 at 5 p.m. for a Battle of the Badges. Enjoy live harness racing, food trucks, and live entertainment as you cheer first responders to victory.

Another fun event is Sunday Night Lights. Every Sunday at 5 p.m. you can enjoy live harness racing with live entertainment, food trucks, $3 beers/hotdogs/ice cream, free ice cream for children, and racing kiosk promotions.

Get a complete rundown of all the fun at Events | Red Mile Gaming.