Billy Dean performs at Kentucky Castle as part of Troubadour Concerts Series

Grammy winner Billy Dean has been making music for decades. He has toured with country superstars including Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers, Alan Jackson, and the Judds. Billy Dean will perform at the Kentucky Castle on Thursday, September 30 as part of the Troubadour Concerts at the Castle. He gives us a preview of his concert and performs his hit "I Miss Billy the Kid." You can get tickets at https://www.billydean.com/.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 13:30:06-04
