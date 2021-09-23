Black Cat Chase 5K at the end of October benefits YMCA of Central KY

Put on your Halloween costume and race to help a good cause. The annual Black Cat Chase 5K Fun Run/Walk is Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m. in downtown Frankfort. Brent Wallace, regional operations director for the YMCA of Central Kentucky, has details on the fun event and how it gives back to the Bluegrass. The entry fee is $25 if you register by September 30. You can sign up at https://www.ymcacky.org/blackcatchase.