Black Soil Kentucky offering Thanksgiving meals with farm-fresh foods

The mission of Black Soil Kentucky is to reconnect black Kentuckians with their legacy and heritage in agriculture. The organization is offering Thanksgiving meals with farm-fresh foods grown in the Bluegrass state. Black Soil CEO Ashley Smith tells you how they are working with AgCredit Food Demonstration Kitchen to relaunch Aunt Peaches Catering and offer holiday dinners that you can pre-order at https://www.blacksoilky.com/.