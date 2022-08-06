Black Soil KY celebrates five years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Black Soil KY is celebrating five years of helping Kentucky farmers close the gap in agriculture and increase their market share.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the Lexington headquarters to talk to Ashley Smith, COO, and co-founder, about the group's mission and its upcoming events. Black Soil KY Week will be from August 21 through August 28.

The headquarters at 109 West Loudon Avenue, Suite 102 also have a Farmer's Markey every Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. through October 8.

For more information, call (859) 785-1800 and visit their website, Home | Shop Black Soil K.