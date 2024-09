The Paris-Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival, presented by Blue Grass Federal, is a treasured tradition that is fun for the whole family. The one-day event features pumpkin painting, arts and craft vendors, children's activities, food trucks, concerts and more.

Blue Grass Federal Paris-Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival

When: Saturday, September 21, 2024 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: 301 Main Street, Paris Bourbon County Courthouse Square

More information: (2) Blue Grass Federal Paris-Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival | Facebook