Blue Jeans, Boots & Bulls Derby Eve Party

You can celebrate Derby Eve at a new party in Lexington.

The Barn Door Grill and Bluegrass Stockyards are hosting Blue Jeans, Boots & Bulls on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Bluegrass Stockyards at 4561 Iron Works Parkway.

The event features a catered dinner, silent auction, live music by Nashville Imposters and Night Flyer, Derby Horse Calcutta, and more.

The party with a purpose supports the non-profit Coaches for the Kids and benefits the Kentucky Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and The Mustang Heritage Foundation.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blue-jeans-boots-and-bulls-tickets-618157153687?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.