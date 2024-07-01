Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Bluegrass Ballroom

Where Lexington loves to dance
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jul 01, 2024

Step into fun and fitness at Bluegrass Ballroom! Offering classes in everything from ballroom to Latin, top 40, oldies, West Coast Swing, country, and line dancing, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a beginner with two left feet, Bluegrass Ballroom makes dancing accessible and enjoyable for all. Don't miss their upcoming anniversary party and discover how dancing can bring joy to your life!

Additional Information:
Location: Bluegrass Ballroom, 4750 Hartland Parkway
Phone: 859-334-0322
Website: bluegrassballroom.com
Event: One Year Anniversary Party
Event Time: 08/08 at 7:15pm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!