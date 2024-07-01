Step into fun and fitness at Bluegrass Ballroom! Offering classes in everything from ballroom to Latin, top 40, oldies, West Coast Swing, country, and line dancing, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a beginner with two left feet, Bluegrass Ballroom makes dancing accessible and enjoyable for all. Don't miss their upcoming anniversary party and discover how dancing can bring joy to your life!

Additional Information:

Location: Bluegrass Ballroom, 4750 Hartland Parkway

Phone: 859-334-0322

Website: bluegrassballroom.com

Event: One Year Anniversary Party

Event Time: 08/08 at 7:15pm