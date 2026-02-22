Bluegrass Bites: A taste of The V at The Vine in Lexington

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has a new place to experience exceptional fine dining in a beautiful setting. The V at The Vine features outstanding seafood, premium steaks, and an extensive wine and cocktail selection.

Lexington native and award-winning Executive Chef Cole Arimes brings his creativity, expertise, and passion to every dish. The menu features the freshest daily catches complemented by local ingredients and Kentucky flavors.

Cole Arimes and Chef d'Cuisine Ben Alexander join Jennifer Palumbo to share what makes The V special. The V now offers brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

The V at The Vine
Address: 106 West Vine Street, Lexington
Phone: (859) 795-8463
Website: Restaurant |  The Vine Lexington | Savor Excellence

