'Bluegrass Bites': Char on Ashland in Lexington offering European-inspired, hearty cuisine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Char on Ashland is a European-inspired restaurant built around gathering with a real sense of warmth and hospitality. Located in the heart of the Chevy Chase neighborhood, it is known for its locally sourced delicious dishes, craft coffee, and cocktails.

The family-owned business is also home to the Funky Rooster coffee bar. The space evolves throughout the day, from a relaxed morning coffee to a lively, lingering dinner service. The patio is also a popular gathering spot. Char on Ashland is designed to feel like a place you can return to again and again.