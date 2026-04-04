'Bluegrass Books' with Jessamine County Public Library

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are turning a new page with our monthly series Bluegrass Books sponsored by the Jessamine County Public Library. We will share a book of the month and ways to enjoy the library in Nicholasville.

Emily Moon, marketing and public relations coordinator for the Jessamine County Public Library, joins Jennifer Palumbo to discuss The Animators by Kayla Rae Whitaker and arts and crafts programs at the library for the month of April.