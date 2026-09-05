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Bluegrass Books with Jessamine County Public Library - September

Jessamine County Public Library
Best of the Bluegrass
Jessamine County Public Library
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JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Bluegrass Books with Jessamine County Public LibraryOur Book of the Month for September is The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer, a Kentucky native and USA Today bestselling author. The Book Witch was named the 2026 Adult Great Read by the Kentucky Center for the Book.

Emily Moon, marketing and public relations coordinator for the Jessamine County Public Library, joins Jennifer Palumbo to discuss the book and upcoming events at the library.

Jessamine County Public Library
Address: 600 South Main Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 885-3523
Website: Jessamine County Public Library

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