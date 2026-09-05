Bluegrass Books with Jessamine County Public Library - September

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Bluegrass Books with Jessamine County Public Library: Our Book of the Month for September is The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer, a Kentucky native and USA Today bestselling author. The Book Witch was named the 2026 Adult Great Read by the Kentucky Center for the Book.



Emily Moon, marketing and public relations coordinator for the Jessamine County Public Library, joins Jennifer Palumbo to discuss the book and upcoming events at the library.

Jessamine County Public Library

Address: 600 South Main Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 885-3523

Website: Jessamine County Public Library

