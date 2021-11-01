Watch
Bluegrass Brothers perform at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio hour tonight

Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 01, 2021
Two talented Kentucky brothers will be featured at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour on Monday, November 1. Cutter Singleton is 15 years old, and his brother Cash is 12, but they have been making music for years. They have made several national appearances including the NBC show, "Little Big Shots."

Woodsongs begins at 6:45 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre at 300 East Third Street in Lexington. The lineup also includes the McClain Family Band and David Ferguson. For tickets, call (859) 2880-2218 or visit https://www.woodsongs.com/.

