Thousands of Kentuckians have lost loved ones to COVID-19. The feelings of grief can also include guilt and shame. Bluegrass Care Navigators has tips to help people cope with the whirlwind of emotions brought on by the pandemic. Learn more about Bluegrass Care Navigators and the services they provide by calling 1-(855) 492-0812 or visit their website https://www.bgcarenav.org/.
Bluegrass Care Navigators has tips for dealing with loss brought on by the pandemic
Posted at 1:38 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 13:47:33-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.