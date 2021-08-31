Watch
Bluegrass Creative Market offers curated goods made in Kentucky

Find great gifts made in Kentucky at the Bluegrass Creative Market.
Posted at 2:33 PM, Aug 31, 2021
You can find curated goods made in Kentucky at Bluegrass Creative Market. Their fall shopping event will feature home decor, leather works, jewelry, candles and more. You can shop Sunday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oleika Shriners on Southland Drive. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/bluegrasscreativemarket/.

