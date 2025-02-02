Bluegrass Regional Imaging in Lexington

Bluegrass Regional Imaging is locally owned and operated with a commitment to serving the Lexington community. Their imaging centers feature state-of-the-art CT and PET scanners with cost-saving and personalized care. Their doctors and radiologists are skilled and experienced. Imaging is BRI's only focus, so they can provide patients with a cost effective and efficient experience.

Bluegrass Regional Imaging Lexington

PET/CT Location

701 Bob-O-Link, Suite 245

(859) 313-1613

CT Location

1401 Harrodsburg Road, C-25

(859) 276-2157

CT Location

211 Fountain Court, Suite 140 (next to Saint Joseph East Hospital

(859) 629-7230

Website: Bluegrass Regional Imaging