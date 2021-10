Boyd's Station Gallery is a non-profit organization in Harrison County. The exhibit is open now until October 31st.

One of many galleries across Kentucky chosen by the Kentucky Arts Council to display native inspired works created by Kentuckians who identify as American Indians.

It is free to the public.

You can check out all the art work at Boyd's Station Gallery located at 203 East Pike Street in Cynthiana.

For more information, check them out online, boydsstation.org.