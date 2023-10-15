Boost your beauty at Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care

You can give your beauty a boost with the latest procedures and products at Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lexington.

Dr. Sara Soni-Kalma, a plastic surgeon, shows you how Genius Radiofrequency Microneedling can improve your skin on your face, neck, and body.

The system stimulates new collagen and elastin to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, and more.

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care is located at 1707 Nicholasville Road.

For more information, call (859) 255-6649 or visit https://www.wellsplasticsurgery.com/.

