Bourbon and the Bayou for CASA of Lexington

Celebrate Mardi Gras and help a good cause at the annual Bourbon and the Bayou. CASA of Lexington's flagship fundraiser is a Mardi Gras gala with a Kentucky twist. It features delicious Cajun cuisine, bourbon samplings, live and silent auctions, games, photo ops, and more. Inspiring stories about the resilient children we serve will make this a night you'll never forget.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers speak up for the best interests of abused and neglected children. They go through training and are sworn in by a judge, then assigned to children involved in local family court cases. They are supported by paid staff members who guide them through the work.

CASA of Lexington: Apply to be a volunteer: Apply Today — CASA of Lexington

Make a donation: CASA of Lexington

Bourbon and the Bayou 2025

When: Friday, February 28, 2025 6:30pm-11:00pm

Where: Embassy Suites, 1801 Newtown Pike, Lexington

Buy tickets: Bourbon and the Bayou — CASA of Lexington

