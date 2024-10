Jennifer Longworth turned her passion for podcasts into her profession in 2019 when she started Bourbon Barrel Podcasting in Lexington. She helps clients, from new to established podcasters, take their podcasts to the next level by creating polished and professional podcasts that will attract listeners. You can schedule a free 20-minute consultation.

Bourbon Barrel Podcasting

Address: 1031 Wellington Way, Lexington

Phone: (859) 361-0595

Website: https://www.bourbonbarrelpodcasting.com/