Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival in Paris

Paris is the place to be for the annual Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival presented by Blue Grass Federal. The free event on Saturday, September 20 features pumpkin painting, food vendors, live music all day, children's activities, a petting zoo, and more. LEX 18 is a proud media sponsor of the Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival.

2025 Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival

When: Saturday, September 20 from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Where: 301 Main Street, Downtown Paris

Website: Bluegrass Federal presents the PUMPKIN FESTIVAL - Paris Bourbon County Kentucky

