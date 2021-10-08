Bourbon N' Toulouse serves up a taste of the Bayou for gameday

With the LSU Tigers in town to take on the Cats, lots of tailgates will feature cajun and creole dishes tomorrow.

From Jambalaya to Gumbo, you can add a taste of the Bayou to your gameday get-together with help from Bourbon N' Toulouse in Chevy Chase.

You can dine-in or pick-up. They have several tailgating platters to choose from, and even beer.

Bourbon N' Toulouse is located in Chevy Chase at 829 Euclid Avenue in Lexington.

To order pick-up or carry out, call (859) 335-0300 or log onto Ilovecajun.com