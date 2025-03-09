Watch Now
Bowl for Kids Sake in Lexington

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass<br/>
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is getting ready for its largest fundraiser of the year. The 2025 Bowl For Kids Sake aims to raise $225,000 to support mentoring programs for local young people. This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is hosting a Community Bowl Day on Friday, March 21.

Bowl for Kids Sake
When: Friday, March 21 from 2:30-4:00pm
Where: Main Event, 240 Canary Road in the South Park Shopping Center
Website: Bowl for Kids' Sake - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass

