Bowl for Kids Sake in Lexington

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is getting ready for its largest fundraiser of the year. The 2025 Bowl For Kids Sake aims to raise $225,000 to support mentoring programs for local young people. This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is hosting a Community Bowl Day on Friday, March 21.

Bowl for Kids Sake

When: Friday, March 21 from 2:30-4:00pm

Where: Main Event, 240 Canary Road in the South Park Shopping Center

Website: Bowl for Kids' Sake - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass