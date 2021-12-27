Boyd County mom competes on recent season of 'The Voice'

Holly Forbes got her big shot in Hollywood in 2021 and wowed the fans and judges on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’ The mother from Catlettsburg, Kentucky had all four judges turn their chairs during blind auditions and went on to finish in the top ten. You can follow Holly on Facebook and Instagram @hollyforbesmusic.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 14:16:54-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.