Congratulations to Boyle County High School on winning the Vocabulary Bowl State Championship for the second year in a row! Students mastered more than 66,000 words to claim the title, and the school ranked #66 out of all the schools that competed in North America. English Department chair Katie Tiller and English teacher Eli Edwards talk about what it means to the school to win another state title.
Boyle County High School students win Vocabulary Bowl State Championship
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jun 03, 2021
