'Bracketology 101' benefits My Autism Tribe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The Kentucky team is getting ready for the NCAA Tournament, and fans are getting ready to fill out their brackets. Former UK basketball star Cameron Mills is hosting Bracketology 101 with local sports celebrities and former UK players sharing their tips for filling out brackets. The event benefits My Autism Tribe, a cause close to Cameron Mills’s heart. Bracketology 101 is Monday, March 14 at 6:00 PM at the Elwood Suites & Hotel in Lexington. You can register for the event and learn more about My Autism Tribe at https://myautismtribe.com/.