Brad Brown performs his magic talents in Dry Ridge

Enjoy dinner and a fun-filled magic and comedy show with Brad Brown. He does everything from read your mind to sleight of hand with a lot of laughs in between. Brad Brown performs every Tuesday at the Barnwood Bravo Theater at 1107 Fashion Ridge Road in Dry Ridge. The shows start at 5:30. For more information, call (859) 824-5555 and visit his website, https://www.bradbrownmagic.com/.