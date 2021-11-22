Brandi Romines shares tips to make fun Thanksgiving treat

Lexington baker Brandi Romines shows you how to make a fun and delicious Thanksgiving treat. The owner of Happy As A Lark Cakes shares the secrets to making perfect turkey cake pops.

Brandi Romines' Turkey Cake Pops:



1 batch of your favorite baked cake, a day old (allow it to sit out overnight, uncovered)

up to 1/2 cup of buttercream ( you can also used canned frosting)

Chocolate coating in chocolate and orange or yellow

Candy Eyes

Lollipop sticks

Orange sanding sugar

Whoppers candy

Mini pretzels

Place cake in bowl of stand mixer and turn on. Allow cake to crumble and add buttercream one tablespoon at a time until you get the firm consistency of clay. Scoop even amounts (roughly 2ozs) of dough onto parchment paper and roll into round balls. Apply whopper to cakeball with melted chocolate, to create the head. In the meantime, dip top of pretzels into yellow candy melts and dust with sanding sugar. Set aside to firm up. Dip one end of stick into melted chocolate and insert into the middle of the cakepop, just behind the "head". Dip entier cakepop into melted chocolate. While chocolate is still soft, insert mini pretzels to create the feathers and apply the eyes and beak. Allow to firm up. Store at room temp for up to 24 hours or up to one week in refrigerator. Enjoy!

Learn more: www.happyasalarkcakes.com/