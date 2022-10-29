Breeders' Cup fashion with Christine A. Moore

Christine A. Moore is celebrating 25 years in the fashion business.

She is the official milliner of the Breeders' Cup, and that means her creative creations will be on display at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.

She joins Jennifer Palumbo with a look at the latest trends for women and men.

Christine A. Moore will be at Keeneland on Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. until 30 minutes after the last race.

She will also be at the Marriott City Center in downtown Lexington on Wednesday, November 2, from noon until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, November 3, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

