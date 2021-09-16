Brews, Beards, and Bands happening Saturday to benefit Hannah's Care Packages

Several businesses are coming together in Richmond for a good cause. The second annual Brews, Beards, and Bands will benefit Hannah's Care Packages which helps families whose children are hospitalized. The fundraising event is Saturday, September 18 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at Dreaming Creek Brewery, 109 East Irvine Street. Learn more about the non-profit organization at their website https://www.hannahscarepackages.org/