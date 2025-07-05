Breyer Model Horses celebrates 75 years at BreyerFest in Lexington

Breyer Model Horses is celebrating its 75th anniversary with BreyerFest Cheers to 75 Years. The celebration will be July 11-13 at the Kentucky Horse Park and will be the biggest Breyer party ever since it started back in 1950. From celebrating iconic vintage molds and colors to newer sculpts and painting techniques, fans will get to dive into the history of the company and learn why after 75 years Breyer has maintained its position as the premiere brand of model horses and collectibles, with an unmatched commitment to authenticity, quality and realism.

Along with incredible models come the real horses that inspire them. Fans can meet the group of horses representing a variety of breeds and disciplines with incredible accomplishments to celebrate.

Guests will also be able to enjoy food trucks, the Artisans' Gallery and Swap Meet seller listings, and this year's BreyerFest staff polo color reveal.

BreyerFest 2025

When: Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13

Where: Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington

Website: About BreyerFest 2025 — BreyerHorses.com