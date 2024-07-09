Discover the Magic of BreyerFest! BreyerFest is back at the Kentucky Horse Park from July 12-14, 2024! This one-of-a-kind festival brings together the world of Breyer model horses and the real-life horses that inspire them. Join us for more about the exciting performances, workshops, and activities that make BreyerFest a must-see event for horse enthusiasts of all ages.

Additional Information: