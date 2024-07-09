Watch Now
Celebrating horses at Breyerfest
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jul 09, 2024

Discover the Magic of BreyerFest! BreyerFest is back at the Kentucky Horse Park from July 12-14, 2024! This one-of-a-kind festival brings together the world of Breyer model horses and the real-life horses that inspire them. Join us for more about the exciting performances, workshops, and activities that make BreyerFest a must-see event for horse enthusiasts of all ages.

Additional Information:

  • Event: BreyerFest
  • Date: July 12-14, 2024
  • Location: Kentucky Horse Park
  • Tickets: Available at BreyerHorses.com
