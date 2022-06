LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — BreyerFest is back at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington for the first time in three years.

The annual celebration of horses attracts people from across the Bluegrass and around the world.

BreyerFest host Kimber Goodwin joins Jennifer Palumbo to preview all the fun events and show the model horses that fans can add to their collections.

BreyerFest is July 15-17, and tickets are on sale at https://www.breyerhorses.com/.