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BreyerFest returns to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington this July

BOTB: BreyerFest returns to the Kentucky Horse Park
BOTB: BreyerFest returns to the Kentucky Horse Park
BreyerFest at the Kentucky Horse Park
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — BreyerFest is back at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The annual three-day celebration is July 10-12, 2026.

Meet the real-life horses that inspired the Breyer models, learn more about the model horse hobby, and spend time with family and friends. The event also features live equine demonstrations, workshops, seminars, limited edition models, contests, and much more.

Inspired by the many Midsummer celebrations in Scandinavian countries, BreyerFest 2026: Midsummer Fair will be an exciting weekend of Scandinavian fun. You'll be able to meet many different Scandinavian horse breeds and learn about the cultures of Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland.

2026 BreyerFest: Midsummer Fair
When: Friday, July 10-Sunday, July 12
Where: Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky
Website: About BreyerFest 2026 — BreyerHorses.com

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