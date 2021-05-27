Broadway Live back for new season at the Lexington Opera House

Broadway Live is back for a new season at the Lexington Opera House. Luanne Franklin, Director of Performing Arts, previews the 2021-2022 season that kicks off with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on November 12, 2021, and ends with Hairspray on April 24, 2022. Check out all the upcoming events and get tickets at lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 13:21:23-04
