Building your dream home with James Monroe Homes

Building your dream home with James Monroe
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 13:39:29-04

This week’s Pieratt’s Builders’ Spotlight features James Monroe Homes. The business received honorable mention in the 2021 National Housing Quality Awards and is the only homebuilder in Kentucky to earn the prestigious award. You can learn more at jamesmonroehomes.com or call them at (859) 629-2962.

