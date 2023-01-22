Watch Now
Bulls, Bands, and Barrels returns to Lexington

It's bull riding, barrel racing and a country music concert all rolled into one big night that's fun for the whole family.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jan 22, 2023
The Kentucky Horse Park is getting ready for a big night of bull riding, barrel racing, and country music.

The Bulls, Bands, and Barrels tour will be at the Alltech Arena in Lexington on Saturday, February 7.

Entertainer Brinson James joins Jennifer Palumbo with a preview of the event that is fun for the whole family.

The concert features Charles Wesley Godwin with Shane Smith & The Saints plus Lance Rogers.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/ose/BBB-featuring-Charles-Wesley-Godwin-with-Shane-Smith-and-the-Saints/.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

