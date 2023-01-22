Bulls, Bands, and Barrels returns to Lexington

The Kentucky Horse Park is getting ready for a big night of bull riding, barrel racing, and country music.

The Bulls, Bands, and Barrels tour will be at the Alltech Arena in Lexington on Saturday, February 7.

Entertainer Brinson James joins Jennifer Palumbo with a preview of the event that is fun for the whole family.

The concert features Charles Wesley Godwin with Shane Smith & The Saints plus Lance Rogers.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/ose/BBB-featuring-Charles-Wesley-Godwin-with-Shane-Smith-and-the-Saints/.