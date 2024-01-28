Watch Now
'Bulls, Bands & Barrels' rolls into Lexington

Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 27, 2024
'Bulls, Bands & Barrels' is coming back to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The annual event brings together rodeo and live music fans in professional arenas and rodeo facilities across the United States. BBB features competitive bull riding, barrel racing and bullfighting.

Bulls, Bands & Barrels featuring Wyatt Flores with Treaty Oak Revival 
When: Saturday, February 10, 2024. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena, 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington
Website: Tickets | Bulls, Bands and Barrels featuring Wyatt Flores with Treaty Oak Revival in Lexington, KY | iTickets

