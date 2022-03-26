Businesses that give back to the Harrodsburg community

Best of the Bluegrass hits the road to historic Harrodsburg to celebrate the people and places that make it special. Hitachi Astemo is the city's largest employer with around 1,000 employees. It has been part of the community since 1985 and is the largest tier-one supplier of automotive parts in Kentucky. Bart Lewis, vice president of sales and marketing, shares the company's history in Harrodsburg and how it is giving back to the community in more ways than one. Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.